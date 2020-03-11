30 years after the Cimitarra massacre, a social leader is killed daily

Translate by Lina Castillo

By killing the founders of the ATCC, the murderers wanted to stop one of the most successfull pae initiatives in Colombia: an unarmed peasants association that aimed to show how dialogue and community organizations are the unique tools to break the spiral of violence. “Thirty years without justice are gone” said Ole von Uexkull, Executive Director at Tight Livelihood Foundation.

Josué Vargas, Miguel Ángel Barajas and Saúl Castañeda, leaders of the Association of Peasant Workers in Carare, were killed in Cimitarra (Santander, Colombia) on February 26, 1990. Also the journalist, Silvia Duzán was executed, she was documenting the civil resistance experience for the British BBC network.

The Association of Peasant Workers of Carare was created three years before the murdering, as a peaceful response to the context of violence in the Middle Magdalena area. "Daily life was strictly controlled by the legal and illegal armed actors, who raised four options for the inhabitants: they arm themselves as guerrillas, they arm themselves as paramilitaries, they leave the region or they die. Tired but not afraid of death people, took a fifth option: to organize" said Donaldo Quiroga, former leader of the ATCC.

Between 1987 and 1990, the strategy were dialogue, peace agreements with armed groups operating in the area and mediation within inhabitants. But in 1990, the president, vice president and secretary of the ATCC were killed in the restaurant La Tata de Cimitarra.

"The execution was perpetrated by members of paramilitary groups in association with members of the national army and the national police, as the Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the Technical Investigation Corps found" states the Report presented to the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights, by the Colombian Commission of Jurists; which represents the families of the four victims.

"The wait for justice, was extremely painful for the families. Thirty years is a long time. Six presidents and thirteen prosecutors have gone by without doing enough to thoroughly investigate the massacre and punish the culprits," said Miguel Angel’s son, Héctor Barajas, directly from Sweden.

"We feel cheated and we demand the State, the truth and accomplishment of the agreement," said Donaldo Quiroga about the unfinished Collective Reparation Plan framed in Law 1448/2011.

"We’ve been with members of ATCC in the same restaurant in Cimitarra where their founders were killed, and we have received relatives of the victims in our office in Stockholm, who were forced into exile to save their own lives. We support them and ask the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights to make a prompt decision on the case so the victims and their families get the justice they deserve"said Ole von Uexkull.

The commemoration of the Cimitarra massacre occurs in an extremely hostile context for social leaders and leaders. Just in 2019, 106 human rights defenders were killed in Colombia, according to the Front Line Defenders organization.

From January 1st to February the 19th, 51 social leaders and human rights defenders have been murdered according to the Colombian Institute Indepaz. "The average is: one activist murdered per day, thus we ask the Colombian government to take urgent measures to end impunity and create a safe space for civil society," said Ole von Uexkull.